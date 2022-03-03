Gavin Williamson given knighthood by Boris Johnson

The Tory MP for South Staffordshire was also sacked in 2019 as Theresa May’s defence secetary for allegedly leaking National Security Council documents.

Former cabinet minister Gavin Williamson will be given a knighthood by Boris Johnson, after being sacked as education secretary last September.

The Tory MP for South Staffordshire was also sacked in 2019 as Theresa May’s defence secetary for allegedly leaking National Security Council documents.

Williamson came under fire during his time as education secretary for initially refusing to extend free school meals during lockdown and for the 2020 A-levels fiasco, which saw students from poorer areas initially get worse results unfairly.

He was forced into quick U-turns during both sagas.

The appointment was met with disbelief by Labour, who said Williamson’s record in government was “disgraceful”.