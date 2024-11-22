Gatwick Airport chaos as south terminal evacuated over ‘security incident’

Gatwick

Gatwick Airport’s south terminal has been evacuated due to a “security incident”, disrupting thousands of passengers getaways.

Britain’s second-biggest airport said it was investigating the incident and trying to sort it as quickly as possible. National Rail warned the station serving the airport is closed, and the incident is likely to last until 2pm.

In a statement, Gatwick Airport told City AM: “The South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.”

“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.”

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

According to Cirium‘s latest data, 316 flights were scheduled to depart Gatwick Airport today – equating to over 60,650 seats.

They said a further 318 flights are scheduled to arrive into Gatwick Airport today – equating to over 61,400 seats.

On social media, journalist and author Mark Chadbourn said on Bsky social that the “electricity has been shut off.”

National Rail Enquiries said: “The police are dealing with an incident at Gatwick airport.

“The station and airport are currently being evacuated.

“Services are able to run through the station and area but will not call at Gatwick airport at this time.

“Please avoid travelling to the station whilst this incident is ongoing.

“This is expected to continue until approximately 2pm.”

In August, the UK’s second largest airport reported earnings EBITDA growth of 13.9 per cent to £106m over the first six months of 2024.

More to follow.