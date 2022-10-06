Gambling titan 888 makes debut in Africa

Gambling titan 888 makes debut in African market

888 has today launched its African offering 888bet with with local licences in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Zambia, paving the way for further expansion in the region.

The gambling titan launched an African joint venture 888AFRICA back in March to expand across Africa’s regulated online betting and gaming markets.

888AFRICA’s team said it has focused on customer experience and already has 85 per centcoverage of mobile network operator payments in its markets.

888bet currently offers cash out, jackpots, and free to play and on 888casino there are over 1,500 casino games with the full casino offering in Zambia, with future launches planned in other markets subject to licensing.

The offering is currently available in Swahili, Portuguese, and English, and has launched in each market with several launch offers for new players.

With the African gambling market forecast to reach $5.6bn by 2030, 888bet hopes to capitalise on growing demand and maximise growth opportunities.

“We are delighted to hit our target and launch into four regulated markets within 6 months of founding the business. This is an important milestone that provides us with fantastic opportunities for further expansion in the future,” chief of 888AFRICA Christopher Coyne said.

888 also owns brands such as William Hill, Mr Green and SI Sportsbook.