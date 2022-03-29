Gambling giant 888 launches African joint venture as online betting market swells

888 Holdings has called 2021 a ‘record year’.

Gambling giant 888 makes a major move into the African market, signing an agreement with industry specialists to form 888Africa.

This joint venture will operate 888 brands in regulated online betting and gaming markets within the continent.

The content will be offered via a third-party tech platform, with products and games designed for local preference within the African market.

South Africa is the largest market on the continent, and gaming revenue is projected to grow to $2.3bn by 2023.

As more and more countries look to regulate, the African online gambling market is getting more attention from eager foreign investors.

“We are very excited to establish 888Africa alongside such an impressive roster of industry talent”, said chief exec Itai Pazner.

Calling the African market “exciting and fast-growing”, the new venue will expose the brands to millions of new customers.

888Africa CEO Christopher Coyne said: “We are delighted to launch 888Africa alongside 888. With our team of experienced professionals and significant knowledge of the African markets, it is our ambition to build the business towards market-leading positions in selected regulated markets across the region”.

“Partnering with 888 will give us access to a world-class brand, as well as a broad team of experts to support our growth plans, further enhancing our confidence in our future prospects”.