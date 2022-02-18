‘A dangerous crossroads’: Gambling industry warns UK against heavy reform as black market swells across Europe

The Coates family of Bet 365 have topped the list of taxpayers this year.

New data released today has revealed the shocking size of black market gambling across Europe as industry warns the government that it is “at a dangerous crossroads”, urging ministers to “learn lessons from abroad” in its upcoming gambling review.

According to research from the Betting and Gaming Council, British punters using unlicensed sites has more than doubled in just two years, from 220,000 users to 460,000 and the amount staked is now in the billions.

Some commentators have warned that this is set to worsen as the UK looks to clamp down on betting, pointing to our European cousins as an example of the potential dangers of this.

For instance, Norway introduced a state monopoly for all gaming, coupled with restrictions on stakes, affordability checks and advertising; this resulted in a black market that now accounts for over 66 per cent of all money staked.

Meanwhile, in France, where online casino games are also a state monopoly, black market gaming accounts for 57 per cent of all money staked, meaning black market revenues have almost doubled since 2015.

BGC chief exec, Michael Dugher, said: “We support the Gambling Review but there is a real danger that it leads to the regulated industry being smaller and the illegal black market growing substantially.

However, he commented that research from BGC, as well as PwC, is “stark”, and he said: “We have to learn lessons from abroad, and make the right choice at this dangerous crossroads.”

“Any shift to the unsafe black market would also jeopardise the £350m a year which our members currently give to horseracing in sponsorship, media rights and the betting levy – financial support which has proved crucial during the pandemic.”

The BGC is calling on the government to consider targeted measures which protect vulnerable gamblers – not a blanket approach which could force the vast majority who bet safely onto the black market.