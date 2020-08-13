Gambling giant GVC sees profit sink as coronavirus shuts betting shops

Gambling giant GVC saw profit fall 14 per cent in the first half of 2020 as coronavirus forced its betting shops to remain closed through much of April and May.

The firm, which owns Coral and Ladbrokes, said that the reopening of its stores meant it was “well-placed” for the rest of the year.

The figures

Underlying operating profit for the six months to the end of June dropped to £223.9m from £260.3m, GVC said.

Net gaming revenue also slipped 11 per cent, from £1.8bn last year to £1.6bn this year.

However, the firm said that online gaming revenue had jumped 19 per cent in total as more punters logged on in lockdown.

On the other hand, revenue from Coral and Ladbrokes stores fell 50 per cent after betting shops were forced to close for much of the second quarter.

Due to cost management, GVC said that net debt stood at roughly the same level as at the beginning of the year, at £2.2bn.

The firm said it would not pay an interim dividend, and make future payouts in light of future results.

What GVC said

Chief executive Shay Segev said: “Given the unprecedented trading environment, GVC has delivered an encouraging performance in the first half, underlining the strength of our diversified business model and the expertise, adaptability and dedication of our people.

“Our industry-leading technology will enable us to grow responsibly and sustainably, using our data-driven customer insights to ensure all of our customers have an enjoyable and safe experience while gaming with us.”