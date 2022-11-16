Galvin Bistrot review: A perfect City spot for a working lunch

Located near to Spitalfields Market and next door to Brother Marcus, Galvin Bistrot & Bar presents diners with an authentic French bistrot experience, from the ambiance to the décor and menus. It’s a five minute walk from Liverpool Street station and has quickly established itself as the new hotspot for a working lunch.

WHO IS RESPONSIBLE?

Behind the scenes are Michelin starred brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin, who opened the bistro in 2020. The menu is created by head chef Joe Albina, who has adapted classic dishes from Galvin la Chapelle to create an enticing short menu.

WHAT SHOULD I ORDER?

First I recommend the Bayonne ham with burrata and Delia pumpkin topped with hazelnut and sage. The presentation sets high expectations, and it delivers. This year there has been a big campaign to eat pumpkin at times other than Halloween and this dish is a reminder of why.

If you’re veggie, the menu is quite limited but the salad of heritage beetroot, blackberry with feta and walnuts comes recommended. For mains we ordered the roast Cornish cod and, for our veggie option, the spiced aubergine. The cod is nice and simple with a subtle contrast of flavours from the coco de Paimpol and spinach. The spiced aubergine looks spectacular, drawing you in with its colours and not disappointing with its flavour.

Read more Lisboeta by Nuno Mendes is as good as you’d hope from the star chef

The showstopper, though, is the dessert. I’m not usually one for cheesecake but this one sits like a scoop of ice cream atop its crumb base and is topped off with a blood orange sauce and pistachio. The highlight of the meal.

Also on the table was a slice of Apple tarte Tatin with a spoonful of creme fraiche: tasteful and traditional but not a patch on the cheesecake. Be sure to supplement your working lunch with a bottle of wine – the Marsanne Les Vignes d’a Cote 2020, priced at £55 per bottle, complimented our meal perfectly.

WHAT’S THE VIBE?

Galvin Bistrot and Bar offers calm and elegant dining – not too fast but not too slow, and the service is excellent. The relaxed staff allowed us time to take in the old school interior, with its red and white checked tablecloths, metallic barrels above the bar and wine glasses on display. Highly recommended.

• To book a table call 020 7299 0404, go to galvinrestaurants.com, or email elise@galvinrestaurants.com