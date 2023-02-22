Future’s bright: Digital media giant behind Marie Claire and GoCompare names new CEO

Two of Future’s publications

Future, the media company which owns brands including Marie Claire and GoCompare, has unveiled its new chief executive.

Jon Steinberg will join Future on 3 April, following the resignation Zillah Byng-Thorne last September, following a decade at the helm.

The company was founded in 1985 and has more than 220 companies, ranging from magazines and newsletters to websites and events..

Titles under Future’s UK arm include sports magazines Four Four Two and Rugby World, nature publication Country Life, and Marie Claire.

Steinberg joins following a career, including as chief executive of DailyMail.com North America and from BuzzFeed where he was president and chief operating officer.

Jon Steinberg

Byng-Thorne will formally step down on 31 March and hand over to Steinberg over a two-month period.

The new CEO has a history of scaling media brands, including as president of cable TV network Altice USA’s News & Advertising Division, that includes News 12, i24NEWS and Cheddar News. Before joining Buzzfeed, he worked at google.

Steinberg said Future is “a business that I’ve followed closely and long admired for the way it has redefined the media playbook, marrying the best of editorial and technology.”

Richard Huntingford, chair of the company welcomed him following a “comprehensive search” saying him joining will benefit future particularly in the US” where it is looking to grow, saying, “Jon is a natural fit.”

He also thanked Byng-Thorne “for the exceptional role she has played for almost a decade” at the helm where she changed it “from a loss-making magazine publisher into a leading digital media platform of 250 brands reaching 1 in 3 adults online in the US and UK”.