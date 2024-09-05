Fusion Antibodies: Pharma firm has ‘challenging’ year despite strong sales pipeline

Despite reporting a challenging year, shares in the AIM-listed Fusion Antibodies sprung up 7.5 per cent at market open on Thursday.

Fusion posted audited revenue of £1.14m for the year ended March 2024, a 60 per cent drop from the £2.9m it reported in 2023.

The company, which specialises in antibody discovery, engineering and supply for therapeutic drugs, said it experienced a “significant increase in sales pipeline opportunities” during the second half of its 2024.

Its cash position as of 31 March 2024 was £1.2m, compared to £0.2m the previous year.

Adrian Kinkaid, chief executive of Fusion said the company has had a “largely challenging” financial year 2024, as the venture capital funded biotech sector has faced “significant headwinds”.

“A number of clients had consequently delayed initiating their projects with us as a result of this,” he said. “Having said that, we are starting to see an improvement and we did complete a successful fundraise for further investment into the business in February this year.”

In February, Fusion announced it raised £1.37m for investment into commercial activities.

“Since the year end, we have increased commercial activity and had more success, with a number of new agreements signed,” Kinkaid added.

The stock has fallen around 44 per cent over the past year.