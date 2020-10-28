Full-fibre broadband failings ‘disproportionately’ hit small businesses

A failure to meet targets of bringing full-fibre broadband to all parts of the UK in the next five years would “disproportionately” impact small businesses, the government has been warned.

In a letter to culture secretary Oliver Dowden, a dozen small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) stated that high-speed broadband provisions were “critical” to their operations, especially amid a shift to home working during the pandemic.

But the firms warned the UK’s copper-based network was leaving millions with unreliable connections, adding they had “grave concerns” the shortcomings would disproportionately impact SMEs.

The government has pumped £5bn into its full-fibre rollout plan and has pledged to bring superfast connections to all premises across the UK by 2025.

But only 14 per cent of UK homes currently have access to full-fibre broadband, and ministers have faced scrutiny over the pledge amid concerns the target will be missed.

In their letter, the firms raised concerns that the rollout was falling short of targets and urged the government to step up its efforts.

“Whilst we welcome the government’s commitment to the roll-out of full-fibre broadband and investment in critical national infrastructure, we are concerned that this technology may be deployed too late and pledges are not being backed up by action,” the firms wrote.

They called on ministers to commit to providing superfast broadband in rural areas and so-called not spots, adding that the government should provide funding for infrastructure in areas where a commercial case cannot be found.

“The UK’s future prosperity will be contingent on fully operational national infrastructure, and we must make investments now to ensure that we do not impede our future,” they added.

The letter was penned by meetings provider PowWowNow and co-signed by 11 further British SMEs.