Fulham Shore shares rise as pizza chain plots Greek expansion

Franco Manca’s owner saw shares jump after it declared the pizza chain was eying Greece in its expansion plans.

Fulham Shore’s share price shot up more than seven per cent on Thursday morning, following an update from the group.

Franco Manca will launch in Greece with a local franchisee planning to open at least six restaurants in the next three years.

Its parent company is set to expand to 79 restaurants by Christmas with plans to expand in the UK and abroad.

It also said it had fully repaid the £8.5m remaining balance of its UK government backed £10.7m Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan.

It said it was seeing especially strong performances in its group of 17 restaurants in the West End of London and city centre office locations. The locations were now up 3 per cent on the same weeks in 2019.