Fujifilm to focus on healthcare with $11bn investment

Fujifilm has tabled plans today to invest $11bn over the next three years, in a bid to make its healthcare division its most profitable segment.

The camera-maker is set to build on its “highly-functional materials businesses” so that its revenue and operating income surpass that of its film division, the company said in its medium-term management plan.

The Japanese company has forecast the plans to bring in a revenue of 2.7 trillion yen in 2023.

Read more: Microsoft buys AI firm Nuance for $19.7bn in healthcare push

“The plan also foresees record profits, generating 260bn yen in operating income and 200bn yen in net income attributable to FUJIFILM, while developing healthcare,” the company said.

The camera-maker has already transferred its imaging technology into digital radiography, mammography and dental x-ray systems.

Last month, the company confirmed that Shigetaka Komori, who oversaw the company’s transition from film to healthcare, would step down as chairman and chief executive in June.

Read more: Johnson Matthey hints it could offload £2bn health business