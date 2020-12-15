FTSE slides further into the red after record redundancies

FTSE sank further into the red this morning after the latest jobs data showed record redundancies for the three months to October, dampening hopes for a swift economic rebound for the UK.

Britain’s blue chip benchmark shed more than 0.3 per cent this morning to 6,527.6, after closing down almost 15 points yesterday.

Read more: FTSE 100 lags but pound jumps as markets weigh Brexit latest

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, was flat.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published this morning showed redundancies hit a record high of 370,000 in the latest quarter, pushing the UK’s unemployment rate up to 4.9 per cent.

The ONS’ prediction that seven per cent of all businesses expect to make redundancies between now and March sent shockwaves across indexes.

Embattled engineering giant Rolls-Royce, which has warned it will take as long as five years to recover from the pandemic, was the biggest loser on the FTSE 100, shedding more than 2.9 per cent at market open.

Rightmove fell 1.8 per cent, as today’s news of record redundancies proved a double hit for the property comparison site alongside yesterday’s announcement that London will enter Tier 3 from midnight tonight.

Read more: London in Tier 3: What are the rules?

JD Sports gained 3.7 per cent after the company announced it will buy US sportswear brand Shoe Palace for $325m (£243.7m), catapulting it to the top of the FTSE 100.

A 31 per cent increase in profit before tax helped defence firm Chemring lead the FTSE 250 this morning, with shares hiking 10 per cent to 296.8p.

Meanwhile, online trading platform IG Group gained 1.6 per cent after forecasting a surge in first-half revenue as coronavirus-led volatility in financial markets stoked strong client activity.