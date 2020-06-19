FTSE 100 opens higher as retail sales start to bounce back

The FTSE 100 opened higher this morning as figures showed retail sales are beginning to bounce back, with hopes of a swift economic recovery.

London’s blue-chip index opened 26 points higher – 0.43 per cent – to 6,250 points, as investors began to digest a fresh round of economic data.

Read more: UK retail sales start to rebound in May following record drop

The FTSE 100 edged up to trade up 0.6 per cent by 9.30am.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that retail sales rose 12 per cent last month, beating expectations.

Analysts had anticipated figures to show a 6.3 per cent rise in May after sales tumbled a record 18.1 per cent in April.

Investors will be comforted somewhat as lockdown measures only started to ease at the end of the month.

“With unemployment low and the labour market supported by the government’s furlough scheme, there is a good chance that retail sales could remain buoyed for the coming month,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at Gain Capital.

Record borrowing figures released for April and May’s lockdown have done little to dent the FTSE 100’s sentiment. Focus instead appears to be on signs the economy is starting to open back up.

ONS figures show UK borrowing jumped to £103.7bn over April and May’s lockdown. Debt also rose 20.5 percentage points to £1.95 trillion, exceeding GDP.

As traders digest today’s economic data, they will also be looking for any developments in Europe and its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

European shares opened higher ahead of the European Council’s meeting to discuss the EU recovery fund. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.56 per cent, while Germany’s Dax up 0.46 per cent.

German-listed Lufthansa has gained near three per cent on signs of movement in its stalled government bailout.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

Read more: UK borrowing surges to a record £103.7bn in lockdown, as debt surpasses GDP in May

BP and Royal Dutch Shell were among this morning’s biggest risers as oil prices rose on news that Opec and allies have pledged to meet their supply cut commitments.

BP climbed 0.92 per cent, while Shell edged up 0.59 per cent.

Second wave fears exert little pressure on FTSE 100

Concerns about a second wave of coronavirus have come to the fore this week. Beijing imposed another lockdown after a cluster of cases originating from a wet food market.

Infections are also rising in the US with California and Florida both registering their biggest one-day rise in cases yesterday.

However the fears are having little effect on the FTSE 100 and global stocks more generally.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, suggests the fears are “not exerting too much pressure as investors start to get used to rising case numbers”.

“Remember it’s not cases that count, it’s the lockdown and people’s fear of going out that hurts the economy and corporate earnings.”

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.