FTSE drops in wake of double-dip recession fears

The FTSE 100 opened down 0.30 per cent this morning following news UK GDP fell 2.6 per cent in November, leading to fears of a double-dip recession.

London’s main market fell 0.30 per cent this morning in the wake of the GDP contraction. Similarly the FTSE 250 fell some 0.26 per cent at the open.

The UK economy shrank by 2.6 per cent in November as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold of sectors across the country.

The Bank of England estimated Britain’s economy shrank by just over 1 per cent over the final three months of 2020.

Elsewhere European stocks were set to end the week on a cautious note as the prospect of tighter lockdowns in Germany and France as well as new COVID-19 restrictions in China cut into optimism about a global economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5 per cent at just past 8am, set to end the week marginally lower.

Yesterday markets in London and on Wall Street rose on Biden’s stimulus package hopes, but investor sentiment has since cooled.

Overnight, US President-elect Joe Biden revealed a stimulus package of $1.9 trillion.

“It was at the upper end of estimates,” David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, tells City A.M. this morning.

The programme includes direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans, as Madden added that it is worth noting that last month’s $900bn relief package includes $600 payments.