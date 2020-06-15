FTSE 100 tumbles as fears of second wave intensify

The FTSE 100 tumbled in early trading as fears of a second wave of coronavirus dampened investors’ optimism.

London’s blue-chip index opened down 2.05 per cent to 5,980 points, even as retailers began to open their doors for the first time in three months.

Non-essential retailers are opening today as the UK government eases lockdown in a bid to jumpstart the economy. However, consumers will face an almost unrecognisable experience as retailers limit customers in-store, close dressing rooms and quarantine items.

Investors have retreated after a long rally in global equities since late March as they anticipate the likely economic shutdown to accompany a second wave of the virus.

European investors also started the week cautiously as several countries started to open borders to allow tourism. The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.28 per cent while Germany’s Dax opened 0.18 per cent lower. France’s Cac is trading up 0.49 per cent. The S&P 500 is set for losses of nearly three per cent.

Investors were dealt another blow to sentiment as China’s industrial production figures for May fell short of analysts’ estimates. Industrial output rose 4.4 per cent in May, but analysts had forecast a five per cent gain.

FTSE 100 investors brace for second wave

Markets have been volatile over the past week as investors braced for more infections as lockdown measures are eased. The FTSE 100 regained some ground on Friday. This was despite figures showing the economy had suffered a record 20.4 per cent contraction in April.

It followed a torrid week which saw the index suffer its largest drop since March on Thursday, closing down 3.99 per cent.

The chance of a second spike in infections edged closer this weekend. Beijing closed a large market over the weekend after new cases of coronavirus were discovered. Authorities confirmed 41 symptomatic cases and 46 without symptoms, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Additionally, another 25,000 cases reported in the US on Saturday is unlikely to have quelled the FTSE 100’s investors nerves.

Analysts said today’s sell-off had been driven partly by fears of another wave of the pandemic.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com said: “The dreaded second wave will weigh on equity markets – it is already sparking a wave of selling – and force policymakers to chuck even more money at this.”

However, David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Thursday’s massive sell-off could turn out to be a bump in the bullish road, rather than the beginning of a major reversal in sentiment.”

“For too long dealers largely heard stories about falling infection rates, so a relatively small increase came as a big shock. An occasional jump in cases might become the new normal.”

BP among FTSE’s biggest fallers

BP was among the FTSE 100’s biggest fallers this morning, crashing five per cent on open before paring back some losses to trade down 4.6 per cent by 9am.

It said it will write off up to $17.5bn from the value of its assets after the oil price crash earlier this year.

BP said it had lowered its oil price forecast as it anticipated that the aftermath of the pandemic will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The oil giant revised its long-term price assumption for benchmark Brent crude, which is currently trading at around $37 a barrel, to around $55 a barrel between 2021 and 2050.

Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries plunged 6.33 per cent in morning trading, while metals company Fresnillo dipped 5.69 per cent.

Distribution and services group, Bunzl, was the FTSE 100’s only riser this morning. The firm said it had delivered a strong performance in the first half of the year, despite coronavirus.

