FTSE 100 climbs on easing of lockdown despite second wave fears

The FTSE 100 has climbed in the wake of the government’s easing of the coronavirus lockdown plans despite investors fretting over a second wave of infections.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index was 0.6 per cent higher shortly after the open at 5,973 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-sized companies was up 0.1 per cent.

Asian stocks were lower after some countries reported their first new cases of coronavirus.

China’s CSI 300 index was broadly flat but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.6 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.1 per cent.

Markets have struggled for direction this week so far, despite countries setting out plans for easing coronavirus restrictions.

The FTSE 100 stayed roughly flat yesterday as markets were underwhelmed by the UK government’s “roadmap” for reopening.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said people who cannot work from home should enquire with their employer about returning to work this week.

Yet he has been accused of sowing confusion, with the government failing to immediately clarify when people might return to work and the exact details of new social distancing rules.

Asian markets’ move into the red reflected “the pick-up of COVID-19 cases again in some countries which had reopened like South Korea,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

Investors were particularly spooked by new cases in Wuhan, China, where coronavirus originated last year.

Ian Williams, economics research analyst at broker Peel Hunt said: “The rally in risk assets has run into resistance, as fears of a renewed rise in infections in Germany, Korea and Wuhan dulled some of the reopening enthusiasm.”

Oil prices were marginally higher. Brent crude was up 1.8 per cent at $30.20 per barrel. WTI crude was two per cent higher at $24.60 per barrel.

The pound was trading slightly higher against the dollar at $1.234. The 10-year UK Gilt yield was up 0.01 percentage points at 0.281 per cent. Yields move inversely to prices.