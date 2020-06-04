FTSE 100 slips as investors weigh up US-China tensions

The FTSE 100 has fallen slightly after a strong rally as investors take stock of high levels of economic uncertainty and rising US-China tensions.

The UK’s blue-chip stock index was down 0.1 per cent at 6,363 points shortly after the bell. It marked a change from the first three days of the week, when it rose to near three-month highs.

European stocks were also lower. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was down 0.3 per cent. Germany’s Dax was 0.4 per cent lower.

Investor sentiment cooled in part due to US-China tensions. They have been running high throughout the coronavirus crisis but spiked last month when Beijing announced a new security law for Hong Kong.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump suspended Chinese airline passenger flights to the US. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said China’s actions in Hong Kong risked “badly eroding” political freedoms enshrined in the Sino-British agreement.

Yet British-Hong Kong banks HSBC and Standard Chartered both welcomed the new security law. Their shares rose on the Hong Kong bourse overnight. But they both slipped on the FTSE 100 this morning.

Asian stocks were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.3 per cent while China’s CSI 300 dipped marginally. Yet Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent.

Global investors are awaiting a decision by the European Central Bank at 12.45pm UK time today. It is expected to dramatically increase its €750bn (£670bn) bond purchases in a bid to further stimulate the economy as coronavirus cases drop.

“The general consensus is that while interest rates will be left on hold, the ECB will increase the current program by another €500-€750bn,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at trading platform CMC Markets.

The US dollar rose 0.3 per cent on an index as the rally in equities fizzled out. Seen as an ultra-safe asset, it had fallen in recent days as investors bought up stocks.

Traders’ return to the greenback spelled the end of the pound’s recent rally. Falling along with the FTSE 100, it dropped 0.5 per cent to $1.252.

Oil prices also dipped as investor optimism cooled. Brent crude was down 1.5 per cent to $39.20 per barrel. WTI crude, the US benchmark, two per cent lower at $36.50 per barrel.