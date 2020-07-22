FTSE 100 slips as doubts set in about new US stimulus

The FTSE 100 opened lower as coronavirus cases continued to rise in many parts of the US and investors doubted Congress would pass another stimulus bill within two weeks.

London’s blue-chip index slipped 0.1 per cent to 6,260 points. The FTSE 250 rose 0.4 per cent however.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine likely to be limited to the elderly, says top scientist

The euro hit an 18-month high after European Union leaders agreed a €750bn (£680bn) coronavirus recovery fund. It will give out €390bn in grants to the countries that coronavirus hit hardest economically.

The single currency touched $1.155, its highest level since the autumn of 2018.

Asian stock markets were mixed overnight. China’s CSI 300 index rose 0.5 per cent but Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.5 per cent.

The relative calm in markets – compared to the dramatic swings in recent months – came after US President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak will probably “get worse before it gets better”.

His comment came as cases continued to rise in many parts of the country. Infections in California rose about 400,000 while Texas had its second-deadliest day on record.

Investors worry that states could have to go back into stringent lockdowns. That would likely derail the recovery in the world’s biggest economy.

The US Congress is also at loggerheads over the next round of stimulus. Analysts say it could take at least two more weeks.

Silver and gold soar as FTSE 100 slips

Nonetheless, optimism about the EU’s coronavirus recovery fund supported European stock markets for the second day.

The German Dax index rose 0.1 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.3 per cent, however.

“Yesterday’s agreement does appear to break a previously important taboo, which is the creation of some form of common debt,” said Michael Hewson chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Hewson said there is still reason to be skeptical about the deal, however. “A combined €390bn in grants to the likes of Spain, Italy and Greece as well as Eastern European countries over three to four years is almost inconsequential when compared to the huge €1 trillion stimulus Germany package has provided for its own economy alone.”

Silver and other commodities were on a tear as some investors bet on a rebound in demand as economies reopen even as the FTSE 100 fell.

Read more: Companies borrow £48bn through UK coronavirus loan schemes

Spot prices for silver rose as much as five per cent, taking them 15 per cent higher for the week. They were last up 2.5 per cent. Gold hit a new nine-year high.

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index, said: “All this talk of stimulus and the US dollar trading at a four-month low has seen gold and silver shoot higher.” Tumbling bond yields have increased the allure of precious metals.