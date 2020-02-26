The FTSE 100 tumbled below 7,000 points in early trading after two days of heavy losses prompted by growing fears over a coronavirus pandemic.

The blue-chip stock index fell 1.6 per cent to below 7,000 points to 6,903, its lowest point since February 2019. The FTSE 250 sank two per cent to 20,288 points.

Germany’s Dax is down 2.5 per cent while the French stock market Cac slipped 2.1 per cent.

Among the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 in early trading was Easyjet, down more than 4.5 per cent. British Airways owner IAG is down 2.7 per cent while travel company Tui slipped 5.2 per cent. Airline stocks have suffered heavy losses this week as the threat of the virus spread in Europe.

Tour operators Carnival and Saga suffered losses in early trading, down 2.6 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively. Carnival has had a particularly torrid month after its Diamond Princess cruise was quarantined off the Japanese coast with more than 600 cases of coronavirus.

The impact of the coronavirus is now spreading into the retail sector as Diageo warned of a £200m coronavirus hit. Shares are down 2.6 per cent. Catering company SSP is down 4.5 per cent after warning over a hit to its profit following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile mining company Rio Tinto said it is closely monitoring the Covid-19 outbreak and is prepared for some short-term impact on its supply chains. Shares are down nearly two per cent.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said: “The correction for equities reflects the reality that the impact of this outbreak is likely to be far-reaching and lead to pressure on company’s revenue and earnings.”

On Tuesday the Dow Jones tumbled nearly 900 points as the US braced itself for more coronavirus cases. The government told Americans to begin preparing for coronavirus to spread as outbreaks in Iran, South Korea and Italy escalated.

The death toll in Iran, which is emerging as a global hotspot for the virus outside of China, rose to 16. The number of cases is short of 100 although it has been suggested that the number has been downplayed.

The Iranian deputy health minister tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday despite his own assurances that the outbreak was not as bad as people feared.

The number of cases in South Korea has increased by 115 and the country’s total tally is now 1,261 according to Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several European countries have confirmed their first coronavirus cases, with all appearing to be linked to the growing outbreak in Italy.

Italy is the worst affected European nation with more than 300 cases and 11 deaths.

Austria, Croatia and Switzerland said the cases involved people who had been to Italy, while a positive virus test has been recorded in Latin America – a Brazilian resident who had just returned from Italy.

Germany reported a new case involving someone who had recently visited northern Italy. This morning France confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man, the first French national to have died from the coronavirus.

The number of cases confirmed globally has passed 78,000 and the death toll stands at 2,715 people.

