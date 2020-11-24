FTSE 100 rises on vaccine hopes and Trump transition

The FTSE 100 rose sharply at the open as markets reacted well to ongoing coronavirus vaccine optimism and signs that US President Donald Trump is slowly accepting that he will not be in the White House come January.

London’s main stock index rose 0.7 per cent to 6,377 points. The FTSE 250 of slightly smaller firms also climbed 0.7 per cent.

European investors have cheered announcements from pharma companies that their coronavirus vaccines work. Yesterday, Astrazeneca and Oxford University said their jab was up to 90 per cent effective.

On top of this, it appears Trump is gradually conceding defeat in the 3 November presidential election. This has added to market optimism, as it lessens the likelihood of a messy contested transition of the White House to Joe Biden.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax was up 0.9 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was one per cent higher. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was up 0.8 per cent.

And US stocks were also set to open higher, according to futures prices. Asian stocks were mixed overnight, with Japan’s Nikkei jumping 2.5 per cent as investors cheered the vaccine announcement.

Vaccine moves FTSE 100 and others

“The dominant driving force behind the market has been progress in vaccine development,” said Fiona Cincotta at Gain Capital.

She pointed to the fact that the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine “can be stored at room temperature”. This makes it “significantly easier to distribute” than some other vaccines, raising the chances that it will have an impact around the world.

The dollar dropped 0.3 per cent against a basket of other currencies. Its fall was a sign that investors were moving away from safer assets towards riskier ones. And it also helped the pound rise 0.4 per cent to $1.337.

Some analysts said the FTSE 100 and other markets were also reacting to Biden’s appointment of former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary. She is known to favour a big stimulus package to support the US economy.

Her nomination would put “a very Fed-friendly uber-dove at the reins of fiscal policy,” said Kyle Rodda, market analyst for IG Australia.