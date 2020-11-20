FTSE 100 rises as vaccine positivity supports markets

The FTSE 100 climbed into the green in morning trading as markets continued to be supported by positive coronavirus vaccine news despite residual worries about the winter ahead.

London’s blue-chip index rose 0.2 per cent to 6,348 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms fell 0.2 per cent.

In Germany, the Dax was up 0.1 per cent, while the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 was 0.2 per cent higher.

US stocks were set to open lower, however, after the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve had a rare public disagreement over coronavirus lending.

Stocks have soared so far this month, boosted by announcements from Moderna and Biontech and Pfizer that their coronavirus vaccines are more than 90 per cent effective.

Reflation trade helps FTSE 100

The news has led to what traders are calling the “reflation trade”. That is, a rotation out of fast-growing stocks such as tech into areas that have been battered by Covid but stand to gain from economic growth.

Sectors such as financials and industrials have risen sharply. This has helped the FTSE 100 but hurt other indices such as the US’s tech-heavy Nasdaq.

After a more subdued week this week, investors in Europe looked set to finish the week on a high.

In the UK, new data showed retail sales figures smashed expectations for October. British shoppers bought 1.2 per cent more goods than a month earlier, when analysts expected sales to flatline.

“We’ve seen some decent gains in the past week or so on the back of recent reports about several vaccine candidates,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

But he said markets now seem “to be turning their attention to more short-term factors, rather than the oasis in the distance that is the vaccine, and its delivery”.