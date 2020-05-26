FTSE 100 rises as retail sector prepares to reopen

The UK’s FTSE 100 opened higher this morning after Boris Johnson laid out plans for the phased reopening of the retail sector.

London’s blue-chip index rose 1.53 per cent to 6,084 points, as the retail sector prepared to re-open in mid-June.

In the Downing Street briefing last night, the Prime Minister said there will be a formal assessment of easing the lockdown restrictions on Thursday as part of the legal review.

However, he revealed plans to allow outdoor markets and car showrooms to open from 1 June. He added that he intends to allow all other non-essential retail, including department stores and independent shops, too reopen from 15 June.

European markets also opened higher as investors welcomed another positive economic reading out of Europe. Germany’s Dax jumped nearly three per cent before settling up 0.8 per cent, after the German GFK consumer climate data beat its forecast. France’s Cac is up 1.45 per cent.

Overnight, the Nikkei led gains in Asia, hitting a ten-week high, as Asian stocks jumped on optimism over the loosening of lockdowns around the world.

Investors have been buoyed by news that American biotech firm Novavax had started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The company said it expects initial results on responses in July. It comes on the back of biotech company Moderna’s recent report of a positive development in its vaccine trial.

Travel stocks lead FTSE 100

Tui is one of the FTSE 100’s biggest riser, as shares surged more than 30 per cent after the Spanish government said tourists will be allowed entry “in safe conditions”. Chief executive Fritz Joussen welcomed the news and said the July return of Spanish tourism is a “good signal”.

British Airways owner IAG rose 19.9 per cent, while Easyjet rose more than 16 per cent following reports that the German government had agreed a bailout plan with Lufthansa.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: “Strength in this sector underscores confidence among investors that economies are reopening, and consumers are keen to travel.”

“There is a lot more hope that travel restrictions across Europe will be eased in time for the summer holidays. If the summer holiday season can be saved it would be a big plus after most of us wrote it off. “

Additionally, automotive stocks were buoyed by news car showrooms can open from Monday. Shares in automotive retailer Pendragon jumped 11.9 per cent in early trading, followed by car dealership chain Lookers, which rose nearly nine per cent.

