FTSE 100 rises after US Congress agrees $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus

The FTSE 100 has risen for the second straight day – a rare occurrence in recent weeks – after US Congressional leaders agreed on a stimulus package worth roughly $2 trillion (£1.7 trillion).

The UK’s blue-chip index was 1.8 per cent higher shortly after trading opened, at 5,542 points.

Yesterday, stocks were boosted by the US Federal Reserve’s promise to buy bonds in unlimited numbers as well as hopes that the stimulus deal would soon be signed.

The FTSE 100 jumped 8.1 per cent yesterday, while Wall Street’s Dow Jones soared 11.4 per cent higher on its best day in ten years.

Asian stocks climbed overnight after the US stimulus was agreed upon. Japan’s Nikkei surged eight per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 3.6 per cent and China’s SSE Composite rose 2.2 per cent.

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the US package “is a wartime level of investment into our nation”.

His opposite number, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said: “Help is on the way, big help and quick help.”

The deal came as coronavirus – also known as Covid-19 – continued to spread in the US and Europe. It has now infected more than 420,000 people globally and killed around 18,800.

The World Health Organization warned the US could become the new epicentre of the outbreak, a title that has passed unwanted from China to Italy in recent weeks.

Containment efforts such as state-wide lockdowns and the closure of main stress businesses, offices and factories are set to send the US – the world’s biggest economy – into a deep recession.

McConnell said the stimulus programme will send cheques to Americans to help them pay bills during job layoffs and lend as much as $500 billion fund to hard-hit firms.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said: “We think the actions of monetary and fiscal policymakers should help us prevent a global financial crisis-style credit crunch.”

He said stock indices such as the FTSE 100 were showing approval of a combination of decisive and coordinated action from both central banks and governments.