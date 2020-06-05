FTSE 100 jumps as investors cheer stimulus and bet on recovery

The FTSE 100 has jumped as investors continue to focus on the reopening of economies, putting it on track for a solid weekly gain.

The blue-chip index was up one per cent per cent at 6,407 points shortly after the bell. If the rally continues, the FTSE 100 will have climbed more than 2.5 per cent this week.

European markets surged after the Eurozone’s central bank beefed up its stimulus package. Germany’s Dax and France’s CAC 40 were both 1.8 per cent higher.

Asian stocks were broadly higher overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.5 per cent. China’s CSI 300 rose 0.5 per cent.

European stocks were helped by further stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday. The Bank added €600bn (£560bn) to its bond-buying programme, taking it to a colossal €1.35 trillion.

Investors sentiment was also lifted by a new stimulus package worth €130bn from the German government. It will help companies and workers in Europe’s biggest economy

The pound rose along with the FTSE 100, climbing 0.6 per cent to $1.267. The euro rose 0.2 per cent against the dollar to $1.136, hitting a three-month high.

It came as the dollar fell 0.1 per cent on an index against other currencies. Investors have turned away from the safe-haven asset in recent weeks in favour of equities.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Usually when a central bank announces a significant stimulus program the currency tends to slide back, however the euro rose to its highest levels since the 10 March.”

“This move may have had more to do with the fiscal stimulus plan announced by Germany the night before, along with further US dollar weakness.”

Investors await the latest official US jobs figures. They are expected to show that unemployment has risen to just under 20 per cent, a figure not seen since the 1930s.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher as the FTSE 100 and other stock markets rose. Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index, said: “Traders await an Opec+ meeting which could take place as soon as this weekend.”

She said the US benchmark oil price “has rallied 5.9 per cent across the week, its sixth consecutive week of gains supported by output cuts and signs of improving fuel demand”.