FTSE 100 edges higher on US stimulus package

The FTSE 100 pushed higher this morning as final confirmation of a bumper $1.9 trillion US stimulus package cheered investors.

The blue-chip index was up 0.14 per cent at 6,734 points shortly after markets opened, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 pushed 0.68 per cent higher.

Mining stocks such as Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP Group, as well as oil majors BP and Shell, continued their run of good form to help buoy the index.

It came after the US House of Representatives last night gave final approval to a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill — one of the largest economic stimulus measures in US history.

It was less rosy for supermarket chain Morrisons, however, which fell 0.6 per cent after its annual profit halved as a result of coronavirus-related costs.

“’Morrisons’ ego was already bruised after being relegated from the FTSE blue chip league in the latest reshuffle and these latest results underline just how tough the year has been for the grocer,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Europe treads water

While the FTSE was in positive territory this morning, analysts were less than impressed with the progress of indices across Europe.

Germany’s Dax was trading flat, while the French Cac 40 was up 0.3 per cent.

The cautious trading comes ahead of a meeting of the European Central Bank this afternoon, where it will set out its monetary policy across the Eurozone.

“Despite a record close for the Dow Jones, and the passing of the American Rescue Plan, the prospect of Thursday’s ECB meeting led to a quiet start for Europe,” said Connor Campbell at Spreadex.

“The FTSE could really do with picking up the pace. While its miners – the index’s biggest burden this week – rebounded after the bell, the FTSE itself only managed a 0.1 per cent increase, leaving it short of 6,750. That’s not even a month high for the UK index.”