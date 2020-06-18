FTSE 100 opens lower despite expectation of additional BoE stimulus

The FTSE 100 opened lower this morning despite widespread expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will increase stimulus by £100bn.

London’s blue-chip index opened 0.48 per cent lower at 6,223 points, after closing near-flat in yesterday’s session.

It comes despite a widely anticipated boost to the BoE’s quantitative easing programme at lunchtime. However analysts suggest the announcement is already priced into the markets.

Instead, persistent fears of a second wave may be leaving investors jittery. News of rising cases in the US dragged sentiment lower overnight. The Dow Jones closing down 0.65 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.36 per cent.

Similarly, the partial lockdown of Beijing is unnerving investors as it highlights the risks of easing lockdown measures too early.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.45 per cent, while the Hang Sang Index dropped 0.37 per cent. The Shanghai Composite inched into the green to close up 0.12 per cent.

All eyes on the Bank of England

The BoE is broadly expected to increase its asset purchase programme by £100bn, but there is no indication it will cut interest rates further.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the bank has slashed rates from 0.75 per cent to 0.1 per cent, a 300-year low. It has also added £200bn to its quantitative easing programme to help the economy.

It is unlikely that the markets will react too dramatically to the central bank’s announcement, since it is likely already priced in.

However, “any increase short of this amount will be viewed as disappointing and insufficient for dealing with the UK’s economic woes,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at Gain Capital, adding it could trigger a selloff in the pound. “Similarly, a plus £100 billion increase could give the Pound a leg higher.”

There is speculation that the bank could increase the package by £150bn, which could give the FTSE 100 shares a boost at lunchtime.

Investors will keep an eye out for talk of negative interest rates. However, Governor Andrew Bailey has made it clear that this is unlikely.

Looming Brexit deadline unnerves FTSE 100

Given the BoE decision expected this afternoon is priced in, investors could be looking to Britain’s next pressing isue.

“News that the UK is planning a ‘shock and awe’ campaign to prepare businesses for Brexit reminds investors that the divorce will happen by the end of this year, come hell or high water,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Sqiss Quote.

“In this respect, especially small and medium sized British companies already battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, may suffer additional economic consequences,” she added.

The government will reportedly launch an information campaign to warn the public about the “consequences of not taking action” according to Politico. They will then move to a new phase focusing on avoiding losses due to the disruption.

The Brexit transition period is due to end on 31 December, even if it does not strike a deal with the EU.

The EU leaders are also due to meet today. Currency traders will keep a keen eye on developments, said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group. “We will look for clues as to how far away the EU and the UK are in finding common ground.”

