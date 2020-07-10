FTSE 100 opens lower as US coronavirus cases jump

The FTSE 100 opened lower as investors took fright at a jump in new coronavirus cases around the world, including in the US and Hong Kong.

The UK’s main stock index fell 0.7 per cent to 6,012 points. The FTSE 250 index of slightly smaller firms also fell, shedding 0.4 per cent.

It comes as the US notched up another record day of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with almost 60,000.

Florida, which reopened some parts of the economy in May, suffered its biggest daily death toll yet.

Shares in Asia were lower as a spike in cases in Hong Kong caused authorities to say they would shut schools.

The semi-autonomous city’s Hang Seng index shed 2.3 per cent overnight. Japan’s Nikkei index fell 1.1 per cent.

In China, the CSI 300 index fell 1.8 per cent. It had been boosted by positive reports in the state-owned press, sending it on an eight-day surge.

But it appears the government has become uneasy about the rally. Two state-owned funds announced they would trim their holdings of stocks overnight.

There is a growing feeling in markets such as the FTSE 100 that “things are going backwards in terms of the health emergency,” said David Madden market analyst at trading platform CMC Markets.

“Yesterday, it was reported that Tokyo posted a record number of new cases.”

Investors fear new lockdowns could have damage economic recoveries. Madden said data showed “footfall at retail parks in states such as Arizona, Georgia, and Texas has declined as they have rowed back on the reopening of their economies”.

The pound was down 0.2 per cent against the dollar as the FTSE 100 fell at $1.258. The euro was also down 0.2 per cent at $1.127. The greenback is seen by investors as a very safe asset which they commonly buy when selling stocks.