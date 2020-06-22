The coronavirus pandemic has battered the UK economy since it arrived in early 2020 – and no sector has remained unscathed, with almost 100,000 job cuts planned during the pandemic.

The government’s furlough scheme has allowed millions of people to keep getting a paycheck, but fears are growing that when this is phased out many will have no job to return to.

As a result, some of the UK’s biggest companies have been forced to cut thousands of jobs. In total, UK companies are set to make a collective 98,415 job cuts due to coronavirus, and they are cutting 98,415 roles overall.

Here is a rundown of which UK firms have been hardest hit.

Read more: MPs label British Airways a ‘national disgrace’ over job cuts

British Airways – 12,000 jobs

When British Airways bought Spanish airline Iberia in 2011, forming parent company IAG, it was in part to make the company more resilient to market shocks.

But they did not anticipate a shock this big, or this long-lasting, with the vast majority of flights grounded for months, and little hope of things returning to normal any time soon.

As a result, BA announced that it was holding consultations to cut 12,000 jobs, leading MPs to brand it a “national disgrace”.

Virgin Atlantic – at least 3,000 jobs

Richard Branson’s airline had spent much of the last year campaigning to be recognised as a “second flag carrier,” behind arch-rival BA. Now, the company is fighting for survival, cutting at least 3,000 jobs and pulling out of Gatwick Airport.

Chief executive Shai Weiss said: “We have weathered many storms since our first flight 36 years ago but none has been as devastating as Covid-19 and the associated loss of life and livelihood for so many.”

Virgin Atlantic is cutting more than one-third of its workforce (AFP via Getty Images)

Virgin Atlantic announced the return of flights to 17 destinations in June and called on the government to scrap its 14-day quarantine for inbound travellers.

Read more: Virgin Atlantic to restart flights to 17 destinations in August

Easyjet – 4,500 jobs

Easyjet has been one of the strongest performers in UK aviation in recent years, but like it’s peers, it has had nowhere to fly for nearly three months. As a result, it is cutting about 30 per cent of its staff, equating to 4,500 jobs.

Easyjet boss Johan Lundgren said: “We realise that these are very difficult times and we are having to consider very difficult decisions which will impact our people, but we want to protect as many jobs as we can for the long-term.”

Read more: Easyjet boss warns that more jobs could be lost due to quarantine plans

Ryanair – 3,000 jobs

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has a reputation for not mincing his words, and as he announced that he would be forced to cut 3,000 jobs, he complained that foreign airlines such as Lufthansa have had more support than Ryanair.

“Air France and Lufthansa are subsidy junkies hoovering up state aid,” he said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. Ryanair employees who survive the round of cuts will be forced to take pay cuts as much as one-fifth of their salaries.

Read more: Lufthansa shares slump as bailout battle approaches showdown

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has bemoaned the state aid given to competitors such as Lufthansa (AFP via Getty Images)

Read more: Ryanair set to cut up to 3,000 jobs due to coronavirus

Aer Lingus – 900 jobs

The Irish airline is also part of IAG, along with British Airways and Iberia. It has been forced to cut 900 jobs. It has faced widespread criticism for slashing some staff’s pay by as much as 70 per cent (yes, you read that right).

Centrica – 5,000 jobs

The owner of British Gas has been hit hard by the pandemic, and is looking to cut nearly one-fifth of its workforce, or 5,000 jobs.

More than half of these will be in management roles, with the company trying to slim down its operation and reduce bureaucracy. Of its 40-strong leadership team, 20 are likely to be heading for the exit.

Centrica is the owner of British Gas (AFP via Getty Images)

Read more: British Gas owner Centrica to cut 5,000 jobs

Ovo Energy – 2,600 jobs

The UK’s second largest energy supplier is planning to cut 2,600 jobs following its merger with SSE.

Ovo, which closed a £500m deal for SSE’s retail arm this year, said the coronavirus pandemic had accelerated its integration plans for the businesses.

BP – 10,000 jobs

The oil giant plans to make 10,000 people redundant across the globe, including an estimated 2,000 UK job cuts. It comes after the coronavirus dramatically reduced global demand for oil.

In an email to staff, chief executive Bernard Looney said: “The oil price has plunged well below the level we need to turn a profit.

“We are spending much, much more than we make – I am talking millions of dollars, every day.”

BP blamed job cuts on plummeting oil prices (AFP via Getty Images)

Read more: Oil prices hit highest levels since early March as Opec+ pledges cut compliance

Bombardier – 600 UK job cuts

Manufacturing giant Bombardier today said it will cut 2,500 jobs in its aviation division as the coronavirus crisis sparks a slump in demand. Its Northern Ireland manufacturing plant will account for 600 UK job cuts.

Rolls-Royce – 9,000 jobs

The jet engine maker has long been one of the jewels in the crown of British manufacturing. But that was not enough to stop it cutting 9,000 jobs, of which 3,000 will be in the UK.

About 1,500 of these UK job cuts will be at its Derby headquarters, where it is partway through building a massive new engine manufacturing facility.

Chief executive Warren East said: “This is not a crisis of our making. But it is the crisis that we face and must deal with.”

Rolls-Royce is expected to cut 20 per cent of its workforce (Getty Images)

Read more: Rolls-Royce to swing axe at 9,000 employees over coronavirus

Bentley – 1,000 UK job cuts

The luxury car manufacturer has around 4,200 employees, but nearly a quarter of those will go in the near future.

The company had hoped to grow its sales while it embarked on a restructuring plan, allowing it to avoid cutting UK jobs. However, it said this plan was “clearly derailed by the impact of the pandemic”.

Aston Martin – 500 jobs

Since its disastrous Initial Public Offering in 2018, Aston Martin has been struggling, and the coronavirus could not have come at a worse time.

The firm is also looking to cut costs in other areas, including contractor numbers, marketing and travel, as it battles its way back to profitability.

It comes months after Lawrence Stroll, the billionaire fashion tycoon, took over the firm in January. CEO Andy Palmer was sacked under a management shake-up in late May.

Read more: Aston Martin to cut 500 jobs as business reset continues

Jaguar Land Rover – 1,100 UK job cuts

The British manufacturing giant is to cut 1,100 jobs from its UK factories. It will likely affect people working at Halewood on Merseyside, and Solihull and Castle Bromwich in the West Midlands.

Jaguar Land Rover is one of Britain’s biggest car makers (AFP via Getty Images)

Read more: Jaguar Land Rover falls to half a billion loss in final quarter

HSBC – 35,000 jobs

HSBC is resuming a massive redundancy plan that had been put on pause after the outbreak of coronavirus, with 35,000 jobs set to be cut worldwide.

The job cuts will be made over the medium term, while the lender will also freeze almost all external recruitment, chief executive Noel Quinn said in a memo sent to the bank’s 235,000 staff worldwide.

HSBC had postponed the job cuts, part of a wider restructuring programme to cut $4.5bn (£3.6bn) in costs, in March.

At the time, the lender said the extraordinary circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic meant it would have been wrong to cut staff.

Long before the pandemic hit the UK properly, HSBC was forced to clear its research department earlier this year as a worker was found to have coronavirus (Getty Images)

Read more: HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs as bank resumes redundancy plan

Johnson Matthey – 2,500 UK job cuts

Manufacturing firm Johnson Matthey announced that it will cut 2,500 jobs over the next three years as a result of the pandemic.

The FTSE 100 company said that the crisis had knocked its underlying profit by £60m as it unveiled its annual results earlier this month.

In a statement, Johnson Matthey boss Robert MacLeod said that although the firm had already made £120m in cost savings, it needed to be “even more efficient” to maintain its competitiveness.

The Restaurant Group – at least 1,500 UK job cuts

The owner of Wagamama, Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito initially said in March that most Chiquito branches and all of its Food & Fuel pubs would not reopen after the lockdown, leading to 1,500 UK job cuts.

Then, in June, it announced plans to close 125 of its sites, mostly Frankie & Benny’s, as the company seeks to push down rents to weather the financial storm of the coronavirus crisis. The closure puts around 3,000 jobs at risk.

A closed sign in the window of Wagamama (Getty Images)

Read more: Restaurant Group to close 125 sites as it looks to cut costs

Monsoon Accessorize – 545 jobs

Monsoon Accessorize founder Peter Simon bought the struggling business out of administration earlier this month, in a move aimed at saving both brands but cutting 545 jobs in the process.

Simon will try to renegotiate with landlords to get a better deal on the remaining 162 store leases, meaning that if this is unsuccessful, more redundancies could be around the corner.

Clarks – 900 UK job cuts

Clarks is preparing to slash 900 corporate roles, which will be partially offset by the creation of 200 new jobs.

Around 700 workers are expected to leave the footwear retailer over the next 18 months, as the company “reviews funding options with selected advisers” to address the short-term liquidity needs caused by the pandemic.

Clarks is one of many non-essential retailers forced to close for three months under lockdown (AFP via Getty Images)

Read more: Clarks cuts 900 jobs and mulls funding options amid coronavirus crisis

Oasis and Warehouse – 1,800 jobs

Oasis and Warehouse were bought out of administration by Hilco in April, resulting in 1,800 UK job cuts.

The company’s digital brands were later bought out by fast fashion retailer Boohoo.

Read more: Boohoo buys Oasis and Warehouse as revenue rockets in lockdown

Mulberry – 470 UK job cuts

The fashion and accessories brand said in June it will cut a quarter of its global workforce, and has started a consultation with the 470 staff at risk.

Read more: Mulberry looks to cut a quarter of workforce

Travis Perkins – 2,500 UK job cuts

Travis Perkins will cut 2,500 jobs – around nine per cent of its workforce – as a result of the pandemic.

The builders merchant said the losses would result from the closure of around 165 of its branches, plus UK job cuts within its distribution, administration and sales functions.