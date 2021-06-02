FTSE 100 opens higher to continue June surge

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher this morning as heavyweight energy and consumer staples stocks boosted the index.

The blue-chip index advanced 0.5 per cent in early trading, with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell both climbing by more than one per cent.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 also added 0.3 per cent to touch a record high.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was miner Evraz, who rose four per cent, followed by Melrose Industries, up by 1.7 per cent.

Anglo American and BHP Group also rose 1.6 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively, rounding off a morning of gains for miners.

Engineering firm Renishaw was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 2.5 per cent, followed by investment manager M&G’s 1.9 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Smith & Nephew and credit checker Experian both dipped by 1.4 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Asian stocks hovered around record peaks today, while the dollar was pinned near recent lows as markets awaited US jobs data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched a three-month peak before profit-taking in Chinese markets pulled it 0.4 per cent lower.

Australian stocks hit a record high, while Japan’s Nikkei shot up 0.5 per cent.

US and European equity futures were steady, with S&P 500 futures flat and EuroStoxx 50 futures up 0.2 per cent.

