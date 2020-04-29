FTSE 100 opens higher as markets await US GDP data

The FTSE 100 has opened up higher as markets nervously await the latest GDP figures from the US.

The blue-chip opened 0.48 per cent higher, to 5,988, extending gains made yesterday.

As investors wait for today’s economic data to shed some light on how badly the pandemic has hit the US economy, the European markets nudged to fresh highs. The FTSE 100 is at a seven-week high while Germany’s Dax held above 10,800 with a 0.2 per cent rise. France’s Cac rose 0.37 per cent.

Investors are waiting for today’s economic data to shed some light on how badly the pandemic has hit the US economy. The first-quarter figures include only two full weeks of lockdown, so a worse than forecast reading will stoke fear in the markets.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, said investors may not only react to the GDP figure “but whether or not it’ll prompt some more stimulus from the Fed.” The central bank is set to meet this evening.

US markets ended the session lower overnight, with the Down Jones down 0.13 per cent at 24,101. The S&P 500 closed 0.52 per cent lower at 2,863 and the Nasdaq fell 1.4 per cent to 8,607.

Market sentiment has stabilised somewhat due to central government stimulus. Optimism surrounding the reopening of economies in Europe has buoyed investors.

Last night, French prime minister Edouard Philippe outlined plans to ease lockdown measures, with children returning to school and many shops reopening.

IAG shares slide after coronavirus losses

British Airways owner IAG is one of the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100. Shares are down almost six per cent after the group announced BA would cut 12,000 jobs.

“Recovery to the level of passenger demand in 2019 is expected to take several years, necessitating group-wide restructuring measures,” IAG said.

The airline announced it had also made a loss of €535m in the first quarter, with revenues down 13%.

IAG said its operating loss in the second quarter is likely to be “significantly worse than in the first quarter, given the substantial decline in passenger capacity and traffic”.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “There appears no escaping the reality that the aviation and travel sector is likely to take several years to return to any sense of normality.”

