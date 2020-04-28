FTSE 100 opens flat as oil troubles weigh on Covid-19 hopes

The FTSE 100 opened flat this morning after optimism about the lifting of coronavirus lockdown measures was offset by continued turmoil in oil markets.

The blue-chip index was trading down 0.04 per cent at 5,844 shortly after markets opened.

Read more: BP profit tumbles by two-thirds as oil demand dries up

Traders have been buoyed by the gradual easing of restrictions across Europe as death and infection rates declined to their lowest levels in weeks.

But this confidence was offset by oil prices, which continued their slide this morning, with benchmark Brent crude falling below $20.

“The current divergence between equity markets and oil markets probably has more to do with the prospect of further stimulus measures from central banks,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“While stocks have continued to take comfort from the largesse of central banks the economic data has gone from bad to worse and unlikely to get better in the short term, which means that investors appear to be banking on a quick return to normal as governments slowly relax restrictions.”

The FTSE was also dragged down by downbeat results from two of London’s biggest blue-chip firms.

HSBC’s profit almost halved in the first quarter as the bank prepared for credit losses caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, BP’s profit fell by two-thirds in the first three months of the year as global demand for oil dries up.

Wall Street closed higher yesterday, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq up 1.51 per cent and 1.11 per cent respectively.

The S&P 500 closed up 1.47 per cent to its highest level since mid-March as states across the US geared up to reopen their economies.

Read more: HSBC first quarter profit halves on coronavirus pandemic

Trading in Asia was more mixed, with declines in oil markets weighing on investor confidence.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.93 per cent, but the Nikkei and SSE Composite fell 0.06 per cent and 0.19 per cent respectively.