FTSE 100 surges over two per cent ahead of G7 coronavirus call

The FTSE 100 index climbed for a second straight session this morning, as policymakers across the world indicated they would take measures to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Britain’s blue-chip index rose as much as 2.21 per cent following the open, with traders taking their cue from a largely positive showing by Asian indices overnight, and a strong open in European markets.

All but one of the index’s constituents, equipment rental firm Ashtead, made gains in morning trading.

British Airways owner IAG which, alongside other airline and travel stocks, has been hit hard by the virus, rose as much as 4.02 per cent.

Other significant FTSE 100 risers including housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey, which each added over four per cent.

The smaller, domestically-focused FTSE 250 also made gains of as much as 2.34 per cent in morning trading.

The recovery comes ahead of a conference call by G7 finance ministers and central bank heads later today, which is expected to address the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to hold the call, which will take place at noon UK time, came after the European Central Bank yesterday signalled a readiness to deal with the economic threat posed by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The IMF and World Bank also said yesterday that they were prepared to help member states combat the outbreak, including through emergency funding.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will later set out the UK’s “battle plan” for combatting the outbreak, after the number of diagnosed cases in the UK rose to 39.

Johnson is expected to commit to measures including school closures and event cancellations if the spread of the virus worsenes.

The government could also deploy a so-called social distancing strategy, which would encourage people to work from home and aim to reduce unnecessary travel in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended Tuesday 1.22 per cent down and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.03 per cent, but China’s Shanghai composite made gains of 0.74 per cent respectively.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7 per cent, marking the second straight day of rises.

Germany’s DAX index gained as much as 2.26 per cent following the open, while France’s CAC 40 added 1.92 per cent.

“This is a tug of war between hope and fear. Central banks are giving hopes with their potential stimulus but we haven’t seen any firepower yet,” said Vasu Menon, senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank Wealth Management.

“The question is what they will do? Monetary policy is already very loose and interest rates are very low,” he said.

“Following a thoroughly mixed Monday, the European indices shared in the Dow’s optimism, without getting quite as excited,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell. “After all, any enthusiasm will have been tempered by the WHO warning the world is in ‘uncharted territory.

“The danger, of course, is that if the world’s financial bigwigs fail to announce a coherent, co-ordinated plan of attack … these gains could unravel double-quick.”

