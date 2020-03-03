Coronavirus: Mark Carney warns of ‘large economic shock’

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said the economic shock from coronavirus “could prove large”, but he sought to reassure the public that it will “ultimately be temporary”.

The outgoing governor said the Bank “will take all necessary steps to support the UK economy and financial system, consistent with its statutory responsibilities”.

Read more: ECB ‘working on lending scheme’ for small businesses hit by coronavirus

In a written statement to parliament’s Treasury Select Committee (TSC), which will question him later today, Carney said that at a minimum coronavirus “will disrupt activity in the world’s largest economy and impact trade”.

“Though the tragic human cost of the virus is all too apparent, it is too early to tell whether its economic impact will track that of other viral epidemics like Sars [which broke out in China in 2002], impacts that have tended to be relatively short-lived.”

Carney’s statement came with the UK government due to unveil a plan today to tackle coronavirus. It could contain measures to support the health service, businesses and the economy.

Coronavirus originated in China in December. It has since spread to more than 60 countries and killed more than 3,000 people, the majority in China.

The outbreak has shaken global markets, which fear the economic effect of containment efforts could dent global demand and disrupt supply chains.

Central banks around the world have pledged to do all they can to mitigate the economic fallout from the virus.

Markets rose this morning as traders increasingly think the US Federal Reserve will slash interest rates by 50 basis points (0.5 percentage points) when its policymakers meet on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kicked off the rate cutting cycle this morning with a 50 basis point cut. Traders think there is a 63 per cent chance the Bank of England will cut rates at its next meeting, according to CME Group’s BoEwatch tool.

Read more: Bank of England three times passed press conference scandal company

Carney, who is due to hand the Bank’s governorship to Andrew Bailey on 16 March, will also be grilled by the TSC on the misuse of the audio feeds from Bank of England press conferences.

In December, the Times revealed that a technology supplier had been giving traders potentially lucrative access to press conferences before rivals.