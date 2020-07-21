FTSE 100 opens higher after EU strikes huge stimulus deal

The FTSE 100 opened higher after European Union leaders struck a deal to create a huge €750bn (£680bn) recovery fund to try to rouse the continent’s economy from the coronavirus crisis.

London’s blue-chip index rose 0.5 per cent to 6,292 points. The slightly smaller FTSE 250 index climbed 0.9 per cent.

European stock markets cheered the development. Germany’s Dax rose 0.9 per cent, while France’s CAC climbed 0.6 per cent. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was up 0.6 per cent.

Asian stock markets moved higher overnight. China’s CSI 300 index climbed 0.2 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped two per cent.

EU leaders reached an agreement after five days of sometimes acrimonious talks. European Council president Charles Michel this morning tweeted: “We did it! We have reached a deal on the recovery package and the European budget for 2021-2027.”

Under the deal, €390bn of the money will be disbursed as grants. The rest will come in the form of €360bn of low-interest loans.

FTSE 100 and European markets cheer ‘historic’ deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said the deal was “truly historic”. Nearly a third of the money is earmarked to tackle climate change.

The deal has cheered stock markets this morning, including the FTSE 100 which earns much of its money overseas.

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said: “Sovereign debt rallied across the continent, with peripheral debt, in particular Italy’s, leading the advance.”

The yield on the Italian 10-year government bond dropped 0.02 percentage points this morning to 1.072 per cent. That is around the lowest it has been since the end of March.

Low yields, which move inversely to price, are a sign of confidence in the state’s ability to handle its debts.

The euro climbed 0.2 per cent against the dollar to $1.146, its highest level in four months.

Sam Cooper, vice president of market risk at Silicon Valley Bank, said the euro initially sold off in “a classic case of buy the rumor, sell the fact”.

But he said many investors will now see “an opportunity to buy a ticket for a long-term euro rally”.