The FTSE 100 dipped this morning, tracking weakness in global stocks as surging coronavirus cases in the US helped take the shine off some better-than-expected Chinese economic data.

The blue-chip index sunk into the red in early trading, and was sitting just under 0.1 per cent down by 9am. Yesterday, the FTSE 100 sunk 0.9 per cent as it closed out its best quarter since 2010.

US infectious diseases chief Dr Antony Faucci warned yesterday that the country could see coronavirus cases soar to 100,000 a day, as concerns grew in Washington that some states may not be able to contain current outbreaks.

The US recorded its biggest single-day spike in cases since the pandemic began, with 47,000 new infections. The surge has prompted California, Texas and Florida to shut recently re-opened bars in the last few days.

The FTSE 250 climbed 0.35 per cent in morning trading as investors clung to hopes of more stimulus and a pickup in economic activity in the second half of the year, shrugging off concerns about more possible lockdowns following a global surge in Covid-19 cases.

Upper Crust owner SSP was among the midcap index’s biggest fallers, dropping 1.79 per cent after saying it could slash 5,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic knocks the UK’s travel sector.

European stocks also put in a cautious performance, with France’s CAC 40 slipping 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX fared slightly better with a 0.66 per cent rise.

Asian markets struggled to make headway on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched 0.2 per cent higher, with the Shanghai Composite gaining 1.34 per cent.

In Japan the Nikkei shed 0.75 per cent, while markets were closed in Hong Kong to mark the anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China in 1997.

Sentiment had been boosted by signs that China’s factories are slowly gathering steam as the world’s second biggest economy begins to recover, with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI rising to 51.2, compared with expectations for 50.5.

However the positive Chinese data was accompanied by a surge in US virus cases and fears of growing Sino-US. tension over China’s crackdown in Hong Kong.

Police in the city said they arrested a man holding a pro-independence flag late on Tuesday, in the first apparent use of new security laws that were imposed by China.