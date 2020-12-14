FTSE 100 opens flat after bump in sterling

The FTSE 100 opened flat this morning but the FTSE 250 of midcap companies jumped amid hopes that the UK could still do a Brexit deal with the EU.

London’s premier market rose 0.2 per cent as markets opened for the week, while its smaller sibling, which is generally considered a good barometer for Brexit sentiment, popped 1.2 per cent.

It came as both sides agreed to extend talks on Sunday, pledging to “go the extra mile” to make a free trade deal a reality.

European markets also cheered the latest extension, with the cross-continental Stoxx 600 up 0.9 per cent so far today.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

However, it was a sluggish start for London’s heavyweight stocks, which were held back by a higher pound, as well as a lack of progress in the US on further economic support.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, commented: “A combination of year-end lethargy and the absence of any fresh developments on fiscal stimulus in the US is currently holding back the progress of major markets.”

As the week got underway, sterling rose 1.3 per cent against the dollar – its highest daily gain since October.

Astrazeneca was the FTSE’s biggest faller, shedding over six per cent after it announced the buyout of US firm Alexion for $39bn over the weekend.

Bankers and housebuilders were among the best performers in early trading, with Lloyds and Natwest up nearly five per cent.

Read more: FTSE 100 slips as no-deal Brexit comes into focus

Neil Wilson, chief analyst at Markets.com, said: “These stocks are a leveraged bet on the UK economy, which in the near-term at least is going to be at the mercy of a Brexit trade deal and the vaccination programme.”