Breaking: London highly likely to enter Tier 3 today

London is set to enter Tier 3 “imminently” following a sharp spike in coronavirus cases, with mayor of London Sadiq Khan warning it is “possible” the move could happen today.

Two government sources have confirmed to City A.M. that London should expect the announcement “imminently”, with an emergency press conference earmarked for 3.30pm.

The latest data by Public Health England showed there was an increase in coronavirus case rates in all 32 London boroughs in the seven days to 9 December.

The seven-day rate has also exceeded 200 cases per 100,000 people in 17 boroughs, meaning London now has the highest infection rate in the country.

Khan called the latest figures “deeply concerning” and urged the PM to consider immediate action.

London MPs are understood to have held a meeting this morning over a decision whether or not to catapult the city into the highest level of restrictions ahead of a review of tier allocations on Wednesday.

MPs in the worst-affected areas of the capital were warned of an “exponential” rise in cases, after London reported 4,166 further infections yesterday — almost a quarter of England’s total cases.

Figures released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the level of Covid in London jumped from around 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent of the capital’s population last week.

Meanwhile, rates of infection decreased across all other areas of the country, apart from the east of England which saw a very slight hike in new cases.

Under current Tier 2 restrictions in London, Liverpool and parts of the North, members of different households are not allowed to meet indoors, though they are allowed to abide by the rule of six in outdoor spaces.

Pubs and bars are only allowed to stay open if they serve a substantial meal alongside alcohol, with venues forced to shut at 11pm.

A move to Tier 3 would see a total ban on indoor and outdoor gatherings among different households, with all pubs, bars and restaurants forced to shutter.