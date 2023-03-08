FTSE 100 live: Wall Street sell off spreads to London after Powell rate warning

London’s FTSE 100 was pulled into a sell off that gathered pace in Wall Street last night after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled outsized interest rate rises could be back on the menu.

The capital’s premier index slipped 0.26 per cent to 7,899.11 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 0.67 per cent to 19,822.55 points.

America’s top indexes the S&P 500, Dow Jones and tech-heavy Nasdaq all clocked steep falls yesterday following chair Powell’s hawkish remarks to the US congress.

London markets traded for about an hour after Powell’s comments and eventually closed just about in the red.

Powell said the eventual interest rate peak may wind up being higher than expected to tame inflation that has shown signs of late of sticking around.

Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment at interactive investor, said: “European markets are mostly in the red, taking their cues from last night’s Fed-driven sell-off on Wall Street.”

The pound slid sharply yesterday after Powell’s speech, losing as much as 1.2 per cent against the US dollar.

FTSE 100 is up so far this year

Traders piled into the greenback on the prospect of bagging gains on higher rates on US government debt. The yield on the 2-year treasury, which is sensitive to the Fed’s rate decisions, hit its highest level since 2007 yesterday. Yields and prices move inversely.

Insurer Admiral led the FTSE 100 lower today, shedding over five per cent after it cut its dividend.

Aerospace giant Rolls Royce topped the premier index, jumping nearly three per cent, making it the only stock to clock a gain of more than one per cent.

On the FTSE 250, short haul airline Wizz Air slid three per cent, while fund manager Investec lost 3.64 per cent.

Oil prices were down slightly on the prospect of either central banks beyond the Fed also continuing to raise rates chilling global demand.

