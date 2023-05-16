FTSE 100 live: Unemployment jump eases pressure on Bank of England as Vodafone slumps

FTSE 100: The capital’s premier index gained 0.21 per cent to reach 7,793.70 points,

FTSE 100 nudged higher today as fresh data yielded tentative signs that the UK workforce is rebalancing, easing pressure on the Bank of England to keep hiking interest rates.

London’s premier index gained 0.21 per cent to reach 7,793.70 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, added 0.15 per cent to hit 19,286.72 points.

Market sentiment was seemingly strengthened today after numbers from the Office for National Statistics revealed pay growth is cooling and more people are returning to the workforce, potentially signalling inflationary pressures are set to unwind.

Earnings excluding bonuses rose 6.7 per cent over the last year, below the City’s expectations but a rise from the previous period.

A record net 241,000 outflow from economic inactivity means the UK’s labour supply is recovering after being squeezed by a jump in people taking early retirement and long-term ill health.

That labour market easing could convince the Bank to pause raising rates at its meeting next month. Strong wage growth tends to strengthen inflation by incentivising firms to raise prices to shield their finances from rising costs.

“Worries remain about wage growth, which remained at 0.6 per cent in March compared to February so a lot will be riding on the next set of inflation data,” Susannah Streeter head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Fresh figures illustrating the Chinese economy – the world’s second largest – is chilling also weighed on risk appetite.

Retail sales grew sharply at 18.4 per cent, but that was below expectations, as was the 5.6 per cent factory output figure.

Telecoms giant Vodafone was the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 this morning, down more than three per cent, after it announced it is laying off 11,000 workers.

Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce was the top performer, advancing 3.48 per cent. Housebuilders also did well, likely investors warming up to the idea that UK rates may have peaked at 4.5 per cent after last week’s twelfth straight rise.

The pound was flat against the US dollar.