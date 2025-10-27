FTSE 100 Live: Goodwin shares soar, HSBC $1.1bn Madoff hit, Petrofac administration

Rachel Reeves likes to insist that she will “never play fast and loose with the public finances.” It’s a phrase she deploys quite often, not least when it looks as if the bond market could do with a bit of reassurance, and it means that she won’t breach her “cast iron” fiscal rules.

Adherence to those rules about borrowing, debt and expenditure is important, but it’s not as simple as just declaring that “the numbers will add up.” What really matters is how they add up, and it’s becoming painfully clear that tax rises will account for the bulk of the Chancellor’s equation.

A generous reading of the financial landscape implies the government will have to find around £25bn of fiscal leeway at the Budget and a cursory reading of the political landscape implies that she won’t look to find that through spending cuts.

Huge tax rises are coming, and Reeves is working hard to pin the blame on Brexit, austerity and global instability.

She’s perfectly entitled to point to two decades of stagnant wage growth and underinvestment as poor foundations on which to try and build her new economy, but she cannot avoid responsibility for high inflation, a ropey jobs market, poor business and consumer confidence and a high tax burden; these factors are holding back growth in the here and now and they have their origins in her first Budget.

Here’s a summary of our top headlines over the weekend:

