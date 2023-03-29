FTSE 100 live: Next tames London index’s gains while Barclays extend banking rally

London’s FTSE 100 was hoisted higher by the UK’s largest retailers surging during early trading, except high street bellwether Next, which stumbled badly.

The capital’s premier index bumped 0.32 per cent 7,508.33 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.29 per cent to 18,450.96 points.

British fashion giant Next anchored the premier index during opening exchanges, collapsing more than seven per cent, despite posting a 5.7 per cent rise in pre-tax profits to just over £870m for the year to January.

The firm also told investors it will hike prices by less than previously projected, mainly due to lower shipping costs alleviating margin pressure.

“Apparently, this little morsel wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, despite the likelihood it might provide better margins over the reporting period. I guess there’s just no pleasing some people,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said.

Downbeat market sentiment toward Next didn’t spread to the rest of the retail sector, with fashion and food firms leading the FTSE 100 upwards.

Middle class favourite and online supermarket Ocado climbed to the top of the index, advancing just under three per cent, while Britain’s largest food retailer, Tesco, gained around 2.1 per cent.

Banks supported the premier index’s early gains in another sign traders have parked concerns about the global financial system’s capacity to withstand aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks.

Barclays was up 1.3 per cent, while Standard Chartered bumped up a similar amount.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey yesterday at a grilling by MPs on the treasury committee reiterated the monetary authority’s assessment that the UK banking system is strong.

The pound weakened around a fifth of a percentage point against the US dollar, while the yield on the UK benchmark gilt nudged upwards.

Oil prices jumped just under one per cent.