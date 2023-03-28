FTSE 100 live: Barclays charges London index higher as Deutsche Bank extends gains

London’s FTSE 100 was pulled higher by banks clawing back losses yet again today, with Barclays and Standard Chartered leading the charge.

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.44 per cent to 7,504.58 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, bumped 0.16 per cent higher to 18,559.53 points.

Britain’s biggest lenders once again charged the FTSE 100 higher, marking the second successive day of decent gains for the UK banking sector.

Barclays scaled more than one per cent, as did Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered, and the country’s largest bank HSBC added a shade under 0.9 per cent.

European banks have borne the brunt of heavy selling by investors sparked by the collapse of Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank.

Last Friday, Deutsche Bank shed as much as 14 per cent, but retraced some of those losses yesterday. The German giant was up marginally again today.

In France, Societe Generale added 1.24 per cent, while in Madrid, Santander kicked nearly two per cent higher.

The pound strengthened about 0.2 per cent against the US dollar this morning after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey last night signalled the central bank will look through banking sector volatility and press on with rate hikes if inflation sticks around.

Speaking at an event at the London School of Economics, Bailey said he and his team of rate setters remain very “alert” to inflationary pressures, but signalled borrowing will not reach pre-financial crisis levels of around five per cent.

Oil prices gained about a fifth of a percentage point.