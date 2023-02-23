FTSE 100 live: London’s blue chip index muted despite positive results from ‘out of favour’ Rolls-Royce

Rolls Royce shares were trading slightly higher on this morning’s FTSE 100

London’s blue chip index remained under pressure as it continue to trade below 8,000, despite Rolls Royce posting positive results this morning.

The FTSE 100 inched closer to 7,900, down 19 points at 7,911.51 dragged down by Mondi and BAE Systems which were languishing at the bottom of the index after earnings.

The FTSE 250, a more general snapshot of the British economy, was trading slightly higher at 19,859.18.

US futures are pointing higher after a mixed close on Wall Street with the Nasdaq eking out a modest gain.

The latest FOMC minutes suggest the Fed has further rate hikes to go with inflation remaining ‘well above’ target and a tight labour market stateside. In an interview with CNBC, St Louis Fed President James Bullard said the terminal rate should land at around 5.375%.

Victoria Scholar, head of Investment at interactive investor said Rolls Royce was one of the earlier gainers, last up 17 per cent at 124.60p.

She said: “Rolls-Royce reported underlying operating profit up 57 per cent in 2022 to £652m.

“Investors have fallen out of favour with Rolls-Royce in recent years given its bumpy ride with shares shedding more than 60 per cent over the past five years.”

“However that could be set to change with the CEO shake-up potentially reinvigorating the bull case if he can spearhead a much-needed drastic overhaul. Reflecting this optimism, shares in Rolls-Royce are enjoying double digit percentage gains today, soaring to the top of the FTSE 100, landing the stock with a year-to-date gain of around 28 per cent.”

Shares in advertising giant WPP also jumped towards the top of the FTSE 100 after the company upgraded its 2023 organic growth guidance to between 3 and 5 per cent.

Scholar said: “While advertising spending tends to be a cyclical outlay that ebbs and flows with the economic cycle, encouragingly customers have continued to invest in marketing in the final quarter of the year at WPP despite the macroeconomic headwinds. 2022 helped to drive new business including assignments with Audible, SC Johnson and Verizon.

“Since the trough in October, the stock has been enjoying an uptrend, rallying by more than 40% off the lows with an extension of recent gains in today’s session.”

BAE Systems, which reported underlying earnings per share up 9.5 per cent to 55.5 pence for 2022, ahead of analysts’ expectations for 53.9 pence and a record order intake of £37.1bn, was also up

Scholar added: “BAE Systems was one of the best performers on the FTSE 100 in 2022 in what the company describes as ‘an elevated threat environment’. 2022 saw a sharp increase in demand for defence technologies to support national security.

Shares in BAE Systems were up around 45% over a one-year period, however investors are struggling to get excited by the stock today with shares under pressure and were last down 2.51 per cent at 879.34p.

Heathrow Airport was last trading slightly higher at 85.75p after it reported an adjusted loss before tax of £684m improving versus a loss of £1.27bn in 2021 during the pandemic.

Scholar said: “Last year’s removal of covid restrictions helped spur a recovery for Heathrow after the extremely difficult pandemic era when most flights were ground to a halt. However 2022 posed challenges of its own with labour shortages prompting the implementation of limits on passenger capacity between July and October. Strikes, baggage handling problems and cancellations, China’s lockdowns as well as the long-term structural decline in business travel have created headwinds for Heathrow.