FTSE 100 live: London markets creep up ahead of ‘unusually important’ US inflation print

London’s markets crept up this morning ahead of a crucial US inflation print later today, with investors hoping the data will show a fall in core inflation.

The FTSE 100 index nudged up to 7,590.32 while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.5 per cent to 19,024.72.

All eyes will be on US inflation data, out later today. Steve Clayton, head of equity funds at Hargreaves Lansdown, said this is an “unusually important dataset”.

Read more US inflation slumps to lowest level in more than two years and is now well below UK

“Whether the Fed, pauses, pivots or marches on upwards with rates is largely dependent on the data,” he said.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points at its most recent meeting, with many predicting that the hike will be the last in its hiking cycle. Chair Jerome Powell said he wanted to avoid pouring unnecessary pain onto households.

Markets are predicting a slight increase in the headline rate but a decline in the core rate of inflation. Last month’s headline rate was three per cent while core inflation came in at 4.8 per cent.

“Expect euphoria if the core comes in below 4.5 per cent but thunder and lightning if it prints above five per cent,” Clayton said.

The pound climbed 0.37 per cent against the dollar to trade at $1.2764, with traders ditching the dollar ahead of this afternoon’s reading.

Engineering firm Spirax Sarco fell to the bottom of the FTSE after its profit and revenue came in below expectations. Its shares were trading around five per cent lower.

“Spirax are basically suffering from a destocking trend already seen by other biopharma suppliers such as Germany’s Sartorius,” Clayton said.

Ladbrokes owner Entain dropped 0.6 per cent. It set aside £585m to cover a potential settlement as it nears an end of a bribery investigation into its legacy Turkish facing business.

In an update posted this morning, the global betting giant said it has “a sufficient degree of confidence to take a provision of £585m against a potential settlement” to resolve the alleged bribery offences.

Natwest, Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered also fell as they traded ex-dividend, meaning investors who buy shares today will not be entitled to the next dividend payment.