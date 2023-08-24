FTSE 100 live: London joins global rally after ‘blockbuster’ Nvidia results as investors bet rates are nearing peak

London markets joined a global rally this morning as investors bet that central banks were nearing the end of their rate hiking cycle.

The bluechip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.47 per cent to trade at 7,355.34 The midcap FTSE 250 index rose 0.64 per cent to 18,342.28. Indexes in Paris and Frankfurt also recorded gains, rising 0.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

Counterintuitively, investors were boosted by data out yesterday which showed that economic activity around much of the world is slowing.

PMI figures, which measure private sector activity, slipped into contraction in the UK and eurozone, suggesting a recession might be on the cards. In the US, meanwhile, the economy recorded only a slight expansion.

While gloomy, the figures indicate the interest rate hikes are starting to decisively slow economic activity. This means central banks will not have to tighten monetary policy much further than they already have.

“Bad news can be good news for many as markets have scaled back where they think Bank of England interest rates will peak,” Finalto’s Neil Wilson said.

Sentiment was also given a lift by Nvidia’s strong performance, which came in above already elevated expectations.

The tech firm’s strong earnings suggest that the AI rally, which has already fuelled strong returns in many markets around the world, has further to go.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown: “The artificial intelligence boom is continuing to catapult demand for the tech company’s complex chips into the stratosphere, with sales of $16bn expected in the three months to October.

“That is streets away from analyst expectations and reflects the seemingly insatiable appetite for Nvidia’s products, which are the leading option for creating AI tools like ChatGPT,” Lund-Yates continued.

On the FTSE 100, JD Sports rose to the top of the index, climbing 3.7 per cent. Abrdn and Beazley also recorded gains, rising 1.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

At the other end of the FTSE Aviva fell 1.9 per cent. Miners like Glencore and Anglo American also slipped after a few days of strong returns.

On the FTSE 250, Harbour Energy dropped 2.2 per cent after it confirmed that it had swung to a loss due to the impact of the windfall tax.