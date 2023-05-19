FTSE 100 live: London markets open higher as investors boosted by improved consumer confidence

Markets opened slightly higher on Friday as investors were boosted by an increasingly positive consumer outlook in the UK.

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.26 per cent to 7,763.07 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 0.09 per cent to 19,314.91 points.

Investors were boosted by a positive consumer confidence report which saw confidence jump for the fourth month in a row. The increase was driven by an uptick in optimism over personal finances and a rosier economic outlook.

Although the score was still negative at -27, GfK’s client strategy director Joe Staton said “the overall trajectory this year is positive and might reflect a stronger underlying financial picture across the UK than many would think.”

A report from Lloyds also showed nearly every sector of the UK economy stepped up headcount last month.

Its monthly employment survey showed ten of the 14 sectors it tracks took on more staff over the last month, signalling the UK jobs market is holding up pretty well despite the economic slowdown.

Markets were also boosted by more positive news from the US on the debt ceiling debacle. Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters “I see the path” to a deal on the debt ceiling.

But some Democrats have argued Biden should reject the proposed spending cuts and invoke the 14th amendment to prevent a default. The amendment includes the phrase: “The validity of the public debt of the United States…shall not be questioned.”

The day’s biggest corporate news came from FTSE 250 Nationwide, which was trading 1.3 per cent lower.

The country’s largest building society saw record profits on the back of rising interest rates and announced it would be handing out £340m to its customers.

However, provisions for bad loans rose to £126m in the year, compared to a release of £27m last year.