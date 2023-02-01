FTSE 100 live: London index squeezes out gain ahead of expected Fed interest rate hike

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.12 per cent to 7,780.77 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, rose 0.75 per cent to over 20,000 points (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher this morning ahead of the US Federal Reserve launching a big week for central banks with an expected 25 basis point interest rate hike.

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.12 per cent to 7,780.77 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, rose 0.75 per cent to over 20,000 points.

Market sentiment seemed to be holding up well despite the world’s most influential central bank nudging borrowing costs higher again.

Higher rates tend to weigh on stocks by making fixed income assets such as bonds more attractive and clouding the outlook for spending in an economy.

Although today’s expected rise will mean the Fed has raised interest rates at each meeting since last March, bets are ramping up on it being the penultimate or final rise in its current tightening, which has been the most aggressive since the 1980s.

FTSE 100 nudged higher this morning

Source: TradingView

“A lot is riding on the Fed dialling back the pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points and there will also be plenty of attention on the surrounding messaging from chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues,” Russ Mould, investment director AJ Bell, said.

The Bank of England is anticipated to follow suit tomorrow with a 50 basis point increase to four per cent, as is the European Central Bank.

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain shot to the top of the FTSE 100, advancing nearly three per cent, after results out this morning revealed it had received a boost from punters laying wagers on games at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Middle class favourite and online supermarket Ocado placed second on the premier index, scaling 2.17 per cent.

Electronics retailer Currys held up the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, gaining over six per cent.

The pound was broadly flat against the US dollar. Oil prices were also flat.