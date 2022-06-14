London markets jump after yesterday’s pummelling

London markets snapped back marginally from their bruising session yesterday as the UK’s largest lenders jumped ahead of another expected rate hike from the Bank of England on Thursday.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index added 0.25 per cent to reach 7,223.82 points, while the domestically-focused, mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 0.22 per cent to 19,203.16 points.

The City was caught up in a global sell-off yesterday driven by concerns that the worst bout of global inflation in recent history will tip some of the world’s biggest economies into recession.

Investors also ditched shares on bets that central banks will have to engineer a sharp economic slowdown in order to shake inflation out of the global economy.

The US Federal Reserve is anticipated to lift interest rates tomorrow by 50 basis points, although some analysts think the central bank will go further and raise them 75 basis points.

The Bank of England is expected to follow suit on Thursday, sending borrowing costs at least 25 basis points higher to 1.25 per cent. However, some investors are baking in a 50 basis point rise.

Those predictions have strengthened sentiment toward Britain’s biggest banks, with the likes of HSBC and Lloyds surging 2.6 per cent and 1.73 per cent respectively.

Banks benefit from higher interest rates as it allows them to charge more for loans, widening their net interest margin, a key source of the income for the sector.

NatWest also added over 1.5 per cent, and FTSE 250-listed Paragon bank climbed to the top of the leadership by jumping nearly nine per cent.

The gained ground on the greenback, strengthening 0.28 per cent to buy $1.2169.