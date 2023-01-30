FTSE 100 live: London index kicks off new week softly ahead of expected Bank of England rate hike

London’s FTSE 100 kicked off a new week in soft style today, led lower by investors sweating over a string of big central banks raising interest rates this week.

The capital’s premier index jumped 0.19 per cent to 7,750.21 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 0.65 per cent to 19,904.33 points.

Stocks were weaker in the City ahead of the Bank of England, US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) all announcing their next moves on borrowing costs on Wednesday and Thursday.

Analysts expect Bank governor Andrew Bailey and ECB president Christine Lagarde to kick rates 50 basis points higher, while Fed chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow down to a 25 basis point rise.

Although inflation has seemingly turned a corner in the UK, US and eurozone, central bankers are worried that if they hold off on rate rises now, they run the risk of allowing price pressures to stick around.

But, this week’s hikes from the Fed and BoE are expected to be their penultimate or final hikes in the current tightening cycle. The ECB is far finished, investors think.

“Stocks were on the back foot early Monday as attention shifts to this week’s vital Federal Reserve meeting, as well as supporting acts in the shape of ECB and BoE,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto, said.

UK interest rates has risen sharply to tame inflation

Source: ONS and Bank of England

Big British banks led the FTSE 100 lower in opening exchanges, with high street lender NatWest down 1.26 per cent and Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered tumbling 2.89 per cent and to the bottom of the index.

Lenders typically benefit from higher borrowing costs as they allow them to charge more for loans, but investors seemingly paid more attention to default risks raising due to debt servicing costs increasing after the Bank’s tenth back-to-back hike.

Online betting giant 888 Holdings sunk more than 17 per cent pon the FTSE 250 index this morning after its chief executive stepped down.

The pound weakened 0.15 per cent

Oil prices edged lower.